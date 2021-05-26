Corby murder: school devastated by death of "kind-hearted and creative" Rayon

Leaders at Corby Business Academy have spoken of their devastation after the death of Rayon Pennycook.

Rayon, a Year 11 pupil at the Gretton Road school, was killed after an incident in Constable Road on the Hazel Leys estate last night (Tuesday).

Police were called at about 7pm after a fight between a number of girls, before a number of males including Rayon became involved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rayon Pennycook.

During the incident Rayon was stabbed and he died at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics.

Today Kerry Prior, interim school leader at Corby Business Academy, said: “We are extremely sad to hear of the passing of one of our Year 11 students, Rayon Pennycook.

"Rayon Pennycook was a bright, kind-hearted and creative young man who built strong relationships with many members of our student community and teachers at Corby Business Academy.

"This tragic news will come as a shock to many people across the school community and Rayon will be greatly missed.

"We understand that this will be upsetting news for our school community, particularly those who were close to Rayon, and will be offering counselling and well-being support via our own counsellors and the local authority to all members of our school community.”

The Corby community mourned Rayon's death after he was named as the victim earlier today.