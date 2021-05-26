Corby murder: fundraising page set up to help Rayon's family

A fundraising page to help the family of Corby's Rayon Pennycook has smashed its target just hours after it was set up.

Rayon, 16, was stabbed to death in Constable Road on the town's Hazel Leys estate just before 7pm last night.

An investigation is ongoing with three boys, aged between 15 and 17, arrested on suspicion of his murder.

Rayon Pennycook

Now a fundraising page has been set up to help the tragic teenager's family after his death.

The page, set up by Sharlene Lynch, says: "As a mother my heart wept this morning thinking about his family.

"This was a young man that had passion for painting and so much life ahead of him.

"This was young a man that told my daughter not all men were bad and encouraged her to say strong.

"Let’s share and help his family give him the best he deserves."

Sharlene told this newspaper: "I wanted to support his family as it's the least I can do.

"This was a young man with so much potential.

"The whole community has felt this."

The page had a target of £500 but by 2.30pm, just hours after it was created, £720 had been pledged with donations flooding in.

Officers remain in the area with cordons around surrounding roads and forensics officers conducting fingertip searches.

Floral tributes have been left at the scene this morning with a press conference taking place nearby this afternoon.