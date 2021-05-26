Corby murder: forensics officers begin fingertip searches

A team of forensics officers are at the scene of last night's (Tuesday's) tragic Corby murder as they begin fingertip searches for evidence.

Nine officers, wearing white suits, gloves, masks and protective footwear are in the Constable Road area on the Hazel Leys estate this morning.

It comes after 16-year-old Rayon Pennycook, from Corby, was fatally stabbed there just before 7pm.

Forensics officers at the scene.

Seven of the forensics officers have been in Constable Road with two seen in nearby Reynolds Road, which also remains cordoned off.

An eyewitness said the officers were searching an area near garages on the corner of the two roads.

Three Corby boys aged 17, 17 and 15, were arrested last night on suspicion of murder in connection after Rayon's death.

All three remain in police custody at this time.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Joe Banfield, said: “This is an exceptionally sad and tragic incident in which a young boy with his whole life ahead of him has died and I want to reassure the public that we are absolutely determined to bring the people involved to justice.

“Arrests were promptly made last night and enquiries are continuing to move at a fast pace however I would still appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information who has not yet come forward, to please do so.

“Whilst we do believe that this was an isolated incident, high-visibility police patrols will be taking place in Corby today to reassure the local community and I would encourage anyone with concerns in the area to approach one of our officers who will be happy to help.”

Officers remain in the area with cordons around surrounding roads.

Floral tributes have been left at the scene this morning.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Anyone who wants to pass information to police anonymously can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.