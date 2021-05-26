Corby murder: floral tributes left at scene of stabbing

Shocked Corby residents have left floral tributes to a boy who was murdered on the town's Hazel Leys estate last night (Tuesday).

The 16-year-old died at the scene after he was stabbed in Constable Road just before 7pm.

Three people have since been arrested in connection with his death.

Karen Ruthven leaving flowers at the scene.

Among those leaving flowers this morning was Corby resident Karen Ruthven.

She said: "I gave my son an extra cuddle this morning before he went to sixth form.

"He's the same age 17 - this boy was 16.

"It's not like Corby."

A police officer moving flowers.

Today police officers at the scene have been moving flowers to an area inside the cordon.

Officers have been guarding cordons on the roads leading to Reynolds Road, with one officer on duty outside a house in the street.

Locals said that they had seen a huge police presence on the estate from around 7pm.

One said: “There were police and ambulances all over the place. It’s so shocking. You don’t expect this to happen in Corby.

A police officer moving flowers.

"It’s been years and years since a teenager was last killed here.”

A police helicopter flew over in the area while roads in around the scene were taped off as forensic investigations began.

One Constable Road resident said: “We’ve had some issues with kids in gangs hanging around but it’s usually low level stuff.

"Absolutely nothing like this. It’s just incredibly sad. His poor parents.”