Corby murder: eyewitness 'saw group running from scene'

An eyewitness who lives near the scene of last night's Corby murder says he saw a group running off and has given footage to the police.

Rayon Pennycook, 16, was fatally stabbed just before 7pm in Constable Road on the Hazel Leys estate.

Three boys, aged between 15 and 17, have since been arrested on suspicion of his murder.An investigation is ongoing with forensics officers now at the scene.

Forensics officers at the scene.

One man who lives locally, who did not want to be named, said: “I was going out to get something to at 6.58pm. I know what time it was because it’s on the camera at the front of my house.

“I saw seven boys running along Constable Road and two girls. The boys ran off in the direction of Turner Road and the girls turned around and doubled back on themselves.

“One of them dropped a hat and his phone which was picked up by a someone else.

“When I got back from getting my food a few minutes later the paramedics were here. Two ambulances and everyone was out of their houses.

“I’ve given my footage to the police.”

A police car has also been seen in nearby Landseer Court this morning.

Officers remain in the area with cordons around surrounding roads.

Floral tributes have been left at the scene this morning.

Police are also in Landseer Court.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.