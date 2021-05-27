Corby murder: detectives appeal for Snapchat footage as they're given more time to quiz suspects

Three Corby suspects in the Rayon Pennycook murder investigation will remain in custody until tomorrow night (Friday) after detectives were given an extension to question them.

The boys - aged between 15 and 17 - were all arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday evening (May 25) just hours after the 16-year-old Corby Business Academy pupil was fatally stabbed in Constable Road in the town at 7pm.

This morning magistrates granted a 36-hour extension so police can continue quizzing the teenagers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scene this morning (Thursday).

And they are also now making a direct appeal about the potential existence of Snapchat footage that was filmed before, during, or immediately after the incident.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Pete Long, said: “Our investigation into the death of Rayon Pennycook is progressing well and a large team of detectives continue to work around the clock in order to bring those responsible for his death to justice.

“However I now want to use this opportunity to appeal specifically for anyone who may be in possession of Snapchat footage of the incident.

“We have heard rumours over the past 24 hours that the incident may have been filmed and posted on Snapchat however we have not yet seen any tangible evidence to suggest that this is true.

“I’d implore anyone who has, or has seen, this potential footage, to please get in touch with us. Similarly I’d encourage parents and guardians in the Corby area to ask their children if they have seen anything like this on social media and to let us know if they have.

“I know how tight-knit the community in Corby is and I know they will want to do everything they can to help us bring the offenders of this terrible crime to justice. If you know anything, please come forward – we don’t need to know who you are or take any details about you – we just need to know what you know.”

High-visibility police patrols will be taking place in Corby today to reassure the local community. Specially trained officers from the Major Crime Team continue to support Rayon’s family.

Yesterday police revealed they were called about a fight between a number of girls on the Hazel Leys estate.

A number of males then became involved and during the incident Rayon was stabbed.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, he died shortly afterwards.

Floral tributes have been left at the scene which remains cordoned off today.

Yesterday Rayon's devastated family paid tribute and leaders at Corby Business Academy spoke of their devastation.

If you have any information you think could help detectives, call 101 or if Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.