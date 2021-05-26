Corby murder: community mourns death of Rayon Pennycook

Tributes have been paid to 16-year-old Rayon Pennycook, who was murdered in Corby last night (Tuesday).

The teenager was stabbed to death in Constable Road on the Hazel Leys estate just before 7pm.

Three boys have been arrested on suspicion of his murder.

Rayon Pennycook.

This morning police have released a picture of Rayon as their fast-paced investigation continues.

Northants Telegraph readers have mourned the death of Rayon and passed on their condolences to his family.

Tracey Wallace said: "Just heart breaking thinking about the family that have go through this sad time."

Nikki L Simeon said: "So heart breaking may he rest in peace thoughts are with his family."

Christine Smith said: "My thoughts are with the family and frineds at this sad time God bless them may the poor boy Rip."

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Joe Banfield, said: “This is an exceptionally sad and tragic incident in which a young boy with his whole life ahead of him has died and I want to reassure the public that we are absolutely determined to bring the people involved to justice.

“Arrests were promptly made last night and enquiries are continuing to move at a fast pace however I would still appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information who has not yet come forward, to please do so.