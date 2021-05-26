Corby murder: appeal for video footage as police reveal Rayon was killed after fight between girls

Detectives investigating the tragic murder of Corby's Rayon Pennycook have urged anyone with video footage of the incident to send it to them.

Rayon, 16, was fatally stabbed at about 7pm last night (Tuesday) at the junction of Constable Road and Reynolds Road.

Three boys, aged between 15 and 17, have since been arrested on suspicion of his murder and all three remain in custody.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forensics officers at the scene.

This afternoon police have also revealed more details about the incident.

They say they were called about a fight between a number of girls before a number of males, including Rayon, then became involved.

Rayon was then stabbed and despite the efforts of paramedics he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now police from Northamptonshire Police’s Major Crime Team are appealing for anyone with mobile phone, CCTV or dash-cam footage relating to last night’s murder to submit it via their online portal.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Joe Banfield, said: “I am aware that there may be some pertinent video footage of last night’s incident taken and I would strongly urge anyone with this mobile phone, CCTV or dash cam footage to submit it via our online portal.

"You can do this completely anonymously if you wish.

“Our enquiries into this murder are still progressing at a fast pace and we remain absolutely committed to bringing those responsible for Rayon’s death to justice.”