Corby murder: 17-year-old boy charged with death of Rayon Pennycook

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder in connection with the death of 16-year-old Rayon Pennycook.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning (May 29).

Two boys aged 15 and 17, who were arrested earlier this week, have been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Rayon Pennycook was stabbed to death on Tuesday at the junction of Constable Road and Reynolds Road.

Northamptonshire Police has previously reported they

they were called about a fight between a number of girls before a number of males, including Rayon, then became involved.

Rayon was then stabbed and despite the efforts of paramedics he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to come forward, especially anyone with mobile phone, CCTV or dash-cam footage that could be of assistance.

Speaking on Wednesday, Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Joe Banfield, said: “I am aware that there may be some pertinent video footage of last night’s incident taken and I would strongly urge anyone with this mobile phone, CCTV or dash cam footage to submit it via our online portal.

"You can do this completely anonymously if you wish.

“Our enquiries into this murder are still progressing at a fast pace and we remain absolutely committed to bringing those responsible for Rayon’s death to justice.”