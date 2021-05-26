Corby murder: 15-year-old boy one of three in custody over teenager's death

Three Corby boys remain in custody this morning (Wednesday) after the tragic murder of a teenager last night.

The 16-year-old victim was stabbed and died at the scene in Constable Road on the Hazel Leys estate just before 7pm.

Police later arrested three people in connection with his death.

Police at the scene this morning.

This morning a force spokesman confirmed they were two 17-year-old boys and one 15-year-old boy.

All three are from Corby and have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Officers remain at the scene with a cordon around roads leading to Reynolds Road.

Shocked neighbours have been leaving floral tributes nearby this morning.

A neighbour leaves flowers at the scene.

Last night a 19-year-old local man who was at the scene said: “They looked like armed police looking for someone or something.

“It seemed to be mainly around the green in Hogarth Walk.

“There were police and ambulances all over the place. It’s so shocking. You don’t expect this to happen in Corby. It’s been years and years since a teenager was last killed here.”

The police helicopter also hovered above the town in the hours after the incident.

The area is cordoned off.