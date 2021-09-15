Corby man wanted over blade offence

Call 101 if you see him

By Sam Wildman
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 3:16 pm
Updated Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 3:18 pm
Adrian Stoica

A Corby man is wanted by police after missing his court date over an offence involving a blade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Adrian Stoica, 42, is wanted on a warrant for failing to appear at court to answer a charge of possessing a bladed article in a public place.

Now police are appealing for information about his whereabouts as they try to track him down.

Anyone who sees Stoica, or has information which could help locate him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.