Corby man wanted over blade offence

Adrian Stoica

A Corby man is wanted by police after missing his court date over an offence involving a blade.

Adrian Stoica, 42, is wanted on a warrant for failing to appear at court to answer a charge of possessing a bladed article in a public place.

Now police are appealing for information about his whereabouts as they try to track him down.