Corby man arrested after driver suffers life-threatening injuries in car crash on A43 near Kettering

The crash was on the A43 between Kettering and Corby. Photo: Google

A Corby man was arrested after another man suffered life-threatening injuries in a car crash on the A43 near Kettering yesterday (Saturday, October 30).

Shortly after the junction for Weekley Wood Avenue, a blue Honda S2000 heading north towards Corby crossed the central reservation and collided with a black Volkswagen Golf travelling in the opposite direction at around 12.10pm.

The man driving the Honda was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious, life-threatening injuries and the Volkswagen driver was treated for minor injuries at Kettering General Hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with the collision has been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

In the moments before the collision, the Honda was seen travelling with a blue Seat Leon.