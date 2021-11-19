Corby cannabis factory found after online tip-off

A total of 155 mature cannabis plants were found

A Corby cannabis factory was discovered after police received an anonymous tip-off online.

Officers from the Corby Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a warrant after concerns were raised through the force’s online reporting system about an address in Wharfedale Road.

As a direct result of the anonymous report police went to the house last Friday (November 12) and found 155 mature cannabis plants.

A 33-year-old Corby man has been arrested in connection with being concerned in the cultivation of a controlled Class B drug.

He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

PC Sean Taylor, of the Corby Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Anything which causes the local community a concern, causes us a concern too, and tackling and preventing the supply of drugs is one of our local policing priorities.