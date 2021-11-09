Corby boy's chilling gun and boiling water threats

Wellingborough Magistrates' Court

A Corby boy threatened to buy a gun and shoot his girlfriend in the face as part of a chilling campaign of harassment.

The 17-year-old - who can't be named for legal reasons - will be sentenced next month after admitting his conduct before magistrates.

Magistrates were told the boy also rang her and told her that, if he took her to the woods and stabbed her, nobody would know it was him.

He also made a threat to throw boiling water at her and punch her grandfather in the face.

The boy had also continuously called her and messaged her, insisted that she Facetimed him and insisted that she turned on her phone's location.

He also demanded that she send pictures of her location to him and rang her in the middle of the night wanting to know where she was.

The boy admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm and harassment when he appeared before magistrates at a youth court sitting in Wellingborough last week.

Magistrates granted him unconditional bail so a pre-sentence report could be compiled.