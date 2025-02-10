Convicted sex offender from Northampton sent back to prison after failing to tell police about relationship

A convicted sex offender from Northampton has been sent back to prison after he failed to notify police about a developing relationship.

Myles James Winfarrah, previously of Northampton, appeared at Northampton Crown Court in December for sentencing, after he pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching his Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and two counts of breaching his notifications requirements.

The 26-year-old was convicted in 2019 of sexual assault against a woman. He was placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register and issued with a SHPO, meaning that he had to abide by strict conditions when he was released from prison.

In March 2024 he breached his requirements when he had sex with someone without notifying the police of their name, address and telephone number within seven days of the event.

He was also found to be developing a relationship with the same woman without notifying the police of her details as well as failing to notify police of an address where he had stayed for a period of 12 hours or more where a child resided.

Then, in September 2024, he again breached his requirements by failing to have registered at a police station within three days of leaving prison.

Lead investigator PC Lauren Slinn, from Northamptonshire Police’s MOSOVO Team, said: “I hope this result provides some reassurance to our communities as to how closely registered sex offenders are managed and monitored when they are released from prison.

“Any breaches of their conditions will be dealt with robustly and we will always seek a return to prison in these cases."

Winfarrah was sentenced to one year and two months in prison.