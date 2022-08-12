Convicted sex offender, 73, used alias ‘Michael Fairy’ to book tickets for Northampton school show

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 73-year-old sex offender used the alias ‘Michael Fairy’ to book tickets for a theatre show at a Northampton school starring children as young as six.

Michael Leonard Roberts — known as ‘Mike’ — was sentenced to one year, 16 weeks in prison after being charged with breaching conditions of his sexual harm prevention order.

According to Northamptonshire Police, Roberts attended productions in May 2022 which starred children aged between six and 18. Using an alias when booking the shows was a further breach of the order.

Magistrates jailed Northampton pensioner Mike Roberts, 73, for one year, 16 weeks over repeated breaches of a sexual harm prevention order

Roberts, previously of , previously of Dallington Haven, Northampton, also failed to complete his notification requirements — and asked officers who arrested him why he had not been reminded to do so.

He was given a 16-week suspended sentence by magistrates on August 2 — but hauled back before the court over another breach of conditions just three days later.

This time he was jailed for a year plus the 16 weeks from previous offences.

Lead investigator, PC Gemma Glover from the police management of sexual or violent offenders team, said: “Michael Roberts is a dangerous sex offender so I am pleased that he is now behind bars and away from the streets of Northamptonshire.

“Our team work really hard every day to ensure sex offenders are rigorously managed and if any breaches are identified we deal with them swiftly.