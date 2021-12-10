Convicted rapist on the run from police could be hiding out in Wellingborough

Police hunting a convicted rapist wanted on recall to prison say he could be hiding out in Wellingborough.

Officers are warning the public not to approach Craig Line, aged 27, who was jailed for ten years after being found guilty in 2017 of two counts of rape and one of assault following a five-day trial at Brighton Crown Court.

Sussex Police circulated an appeal for information about his whereabouts saying he is known to have links to Wellingborough and to Surrey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Convicted rapist Craig Line is wanted by Sussex Police

A spokesman for the force said: "Anyone with information is urged not to approach Line but to call 999 quoting serial number 877 of 01/12.

"Line is described as being of large, muscular build, around 6ft 1in tall with short brown hair, dark brown stubble and tattoos on both wrists — a crown on his inner right wrist and stars and the number 77 on his outer left wrist.

"He was last seen wearing a blue and black North Face jacket, dark tracksuit bottoms and black trainers."

At Line's trial in 2016, the court heard how he had befriended the victim before using the woman’s phone to prepare a line of cocaine. She took her phone back but he became angry when she accidentally knocked the drug to the floor and and punched her in the face.

He then forced her to the ground and raped her.