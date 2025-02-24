Convicted Northampton paedophile sent back to prison after using computer cleaning software

A convicted Northampton paedophile has been sent back to prison after he used computer cleaning software.

James Coombes, previously of Northampton, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on February 11 after he pleaded guilty to breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

The 31-year-old was convicted in 2016 of causing/inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity and making indecent images of children.

He was placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register and issued with a SHPO, meaning that he had to abide by strict conditions when he was released from prison. He was also subject to unannounced visits from Northamptonshire Police’s MOSOVO Team.

On February 10, when the team visited his home address in Northampton and examined his devices, they discovered that he had used electronic cleaning software on his computer and removed 4.3gb of data which he said he had used to clear gaming files, according to Northamptonshire Police. The use of this software was prohibited.

Detective Inspector Hayley Thurston from the MOSOVO Team said: “A year in prison may seem like a lot for using cleaning software but a breach is a breach, and we will always seek prison time when one occurs.

“I hope this result provides some reassurance to our communities as to how closely registered sex offenders are managed and monitored when they are released from prison.

“In the MOSOVO team, we are all very passionate about what we do, and we will continue working hard to ensure anyone like Coombes is managed closely, visited regularly day and night, and sent to prison if they commit any breaches.”

Coombes was sentenced to one year in prison.