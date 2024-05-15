Convenience store in Northampton robbed at knife point as man steals till drawer
The incident happened at Glebeland Road Stores on Tuesday (May 14) between 4.50pm and 5.10pm.
Police say a man entered the shop and threatened staff with a knife before demanding money from the till. He then stole the till drawer and ran off towards Spencer/Dallington.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The offender is described as white, aged in his early 30s, about 5ft 6in, of an average build with short golden coloured hair. He was wearing a plain black hooded top and black jogging bottoms.”
Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or captured a man fitting the description on CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage either in the area prior to the incident or running from the store.
Anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000282604.