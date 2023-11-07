Controlling bully stabbed partner in Kettering and left her 'haunted by flashbacks'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A bully left his partner haunted by flashbacks after stabbing her in Kettering and controlling her life.

Lewis Jones belittled his victim, told her what she couldn’t wear and deleted pictures of injuries from her phone.

During the course of the abusive relationship the 29-year-old also attacked her with a 12in knife and kicked her down the stairs.

Lewis Jones

But his victim was finally able to break free and tell the police when he was jailed for unrelated offences – and now he’s been given an additional four years behind bars.

On Monday (November 6) Northampton Crown Court heard Jones, of HMP The Mount, began his campaign of abuse in 2018.

Prosecutor Pree Brada said his victim, who was 18 when their relationship began, thought he was the love of her life and moved in with him but Jones soon turned nasty.

He called her 'ugly', a 'wh***' and 'damaged goods', slapped and punched her and commented on her clothes, telling her what she couldn't wear.

The court heard Jones also decided who she could associate with, deleted pictures of injuries by controlling her phone, took charge of her social media use and had the PIN code to her bank card to withdraw and spend cash.

In July 2020, at a house in Cobden Street, Jones stabbed his partner in the ankle with a 12in knife during an argument. She was taken to Kettering General Hospital where she required two stitches.

Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking KC said: "At the time she lied to medical staff, saying she had dropped the knife, because she was subject to coercive control."

Jones’ abuse continued and he kicked her down the stairs, causing her to smash her face on the floor, before he was jailed for 26 months for unrelated offences in July 2021.

Ms Brada said this was the first time his victim was separated from him – and when Jones contacted her from prison she bravely told the police what she had been through.

Reading a statement by the victim, Ms Brada said the relationship had destroyed her life.

The statement said: "I am a shadow of myself."

Ms Brada added that the victim now finds it difficult to trust men, that her anxiety is awful and that she does not feel safe being out by herself.

Judge Lucking KC added: "She is still haunted by flashbacks."

Jones initially denied being controlling when interviewed by police before pleading guilty to engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour and section 20 wounding on the day of his trial.

Mitigating, Will Forber-Heyward said Jones had already completed a lengthy custodial sentence since committing these offences.

He said: "He tells me he has had the opportunity to do a lot of thinking and a lot of maturing."

Jones was released from custody in August 2022 on licence but then recalled to prison. His prison licence expired in September this year and he has been held on remand ever since but has gone ‘cold turkey’ from drugs.

Mr Forber-Heyward argued the case for a suspended sentence and said that Jones wants to move away and have a fresh start, that he was remorseful and that he is willing to work with the probation service.

He said: "He tells me that he has used his time in prison to good effect. He has completed several courses, mostly in relation to drug misuse."

Judge Lucking KC jailed Jones for a total of four years – a sentence which could not be suspended because it was more than two years – but said she wouldn’t have suspended it even if she could.

She said: "The fact remains that these are serious offences using a knife and the fact that there is a domestic context makes it more serious, rather than less serious."