Concern for welfare of missing man whose belongings were found in Kettering
He had planned to go camping with his dog
Police say they are concerned for the welfare of a missing man after items belonging to him were found in Kettering.
The 46-year-old, named only as Samuel by Northamptonshire Police, has been reported as missing and his mobile phone and jacket were found yesterday (Monday).
He had planned to go camping at Geddington Chase with his colly dog on Sunday, February 6.
Items belonging to him were found on a bench near Kettering Science Academy on Monday, February 7.
A police spokesman said: "Samuel is described as 5ft 9in, of a slim build with black/brown coloured short hair and glasses.
"It is not known what he was wearing at the time he was reported missing.
"Officers are concerned for his welfare and would like Samuel or anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number MPK1/402/22."