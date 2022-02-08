Concern for welfare of missing man whose belongings were found in Kettering

Police say they are concerned for the welfare of a missing man after items belonging to him were found in Kettering.

The 46-year-old, named only as Samuel by Northamptonshire Police, has been reported as missing and his mobile phone and jacket were found yesterday (Monday).

He had planned to go camping at Geddington Chase with his colly dog on Sunday, February 6.

Missing Samuel.

Items belonging to him were found on a bench near Kettering Science Academy on Monday, February 7.

A police spokesman said: "Samuel is described as 5ft 9in, of a slim build with black/brown coloured short hair and glasses.

"It is not known what he was wearing at the time he was reported missing.