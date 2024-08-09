Community orders, prison terms and more handed to 16 shoplifters from Northampton in July 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

16 shoplifters from Northampton were sentenced by magistrates in the month of July 2024 – they now face community orders, fines, prison terms and more.

Northamptonshire Police has published the sentences for these offenders, as a result of either repeat offending and/or aggravating factors, including associated violent or drug-related offending.

The below offenders were sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court during the month of July.

Theft sentences for July 2024

July 1

Tashaun Pink, aged 36, of South Oval, Northampton, admitted 28 counts of theft from shops in Northampton during May and June. Sentenced to a 12-month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days, ordered to pay a total of £491.15 compensation.

July 3

Paul Oko, aged 52, of The Fairoaks, Northampton, admitted five counts of theft from shops in Northampton, Rushden, Towcester and Kettering in December 2023 and February 2024, one count of attempted theft from a shop in Northampton in February, and two counts of failing to appear in court on March 18 and June 27. Sentenced to a 12-month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days, plus 100 hours of unpaid work, and ordered to pay costs of £320 and a total of £795.99 compensation.

Nathan Vickers, aged 25, of St Paul’s Road, Northampton, admitted three counts of theft from shops in Northampton in December 2023 and June 2024, one count of theft from a motor vehicle, and six counts of fraud by false representation relating to the use of a stolen bank card, all in March. Sentenced to a total of eight weeks’ imprisonment, ordered to pay £59.97 compensation.

July 4

Zoe Clifton, aged 32, of Wilmington Terrace, Northampton, was dealt with for a further theft from a shop offence committed in Northampton on June 17 during the operation period of a suspended sentence given by magistrates on March 1 for five counts of theft from a shop. Sentenced to a total of 19 weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay £166.50 compensation.

Dean Ingram, aged 39, of no fixed address, admitted two counts of theft from shops in Crick and Northampton on June 11 and 17. Sentenced to a total of eight weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay £166.50 compensation.

July 5

Aleksandrs Butjanko, aged 54, of no fixed address, admitted one count of theft from a Northampton shop on April 23. Ordered to pay £8 compensation, £85 costs and £80 fine.

July 16

Darren Bason, aged 53, of St Paul’s Road, Northampton, admitted one count of theft from a Northampton shop on June 19. Ordered to pay £85 costs, £40 fine and £5.35 compensation.

July 18

Tyler Dutton, aged 25, of Marlow Road, Towcester, admitted one count of theft from a shop and one count of assault by beating in Towcester on April 17. Sentenced to a 12-month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 14 days and 80 hours of unpaid work. Ordered to pay £85 costs and £114 victim surcharge.

July 20

Ian Spring, aged 57, of Obelisk Rise, Northampton, admitted two counts of theft from shops in Northampton on June 6 and Boughton on July 19, both committed during the operational period of a suspended sentence. Sentenced to a total of 12 weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay £85 costs and £116 compensation.

July 22

Mark Chambers, aged 36, of Wallbeck Close, Northampton, admitted one count of theft from a Northampton shop on June 22, one count of using threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, one count of criminal damage to a police vehicle, and one count of obstructing/resisting a constable in execution of duty, all also in Northampton on the same date. Sentenced to a 12-month community order with 50 hours of unpaid work, ordered to pay a total of £102 compensation.

July 23

Vicky England, aged 54, of Balfour Road, Northampton, admitted two counts of theft from shops in Wellingborough on July 20 and 21. Sentenced to a 12-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £85 costs, £26 victim surcharge, and £56 compensation.

July 25

Patrick Keenan, aged 39, of no fixed address, admitted two counts of theft from a shop in Northampton on July 23, and one count of assault in the town on the same date. Sentenced to a total of 10 weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay £85 costs, and a total of £115.15 compensation.

July 27

Gary McCarthy, aged 27, of Ashtree Way, Northampton, admitted one count of theft from a shop in Northampton on July 26, and one count of using threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in the town on the same date. Sentenced to a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs.

July 29

Nicole Shaw, aged 30, of Grange Road, Northampton, admitted nine counts of theft from a shop in Northampton in January, May, June, and July, and one count of breaching bail conditions by entering a Co-op store on July 27. Sentenced to a 10-month community order with four-month drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days and ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Steffan Stratford, aged 45, of Primrose Hill, Northampton, admitted four counts of theft from shops in Northampton on July 24, 25 and 27, and breaching a previous conditional discharge imposed for theft by committing further offences. Sentenced to a six-month community order with rehabilitation requirement of up to 12 days, ordered to pay a total of £106 compensation.

July 31

Ngonidzashe Kademaunga, aged 42, of Edith Street, Northampton, admitted three counts of theft from shops in Northampton in December 2023 and June 2024. Fined a total of £160 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a total of £40.10 compensation.