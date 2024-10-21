Teenage drug dealer Luke Marriott was handed a 12-month community order at Northampton Crown Court

Teenage drug dealer Luke Marriott was handed a 12-month community order at Northampton Crown Court after admitting carrying cannabis with intent to supply.

Marriott, of Croughton Close, Kingsthorpe, was charged with possessing 25 grams of the class B drug on August 17, 2022 — when he was just 17 years old.

According to court documents from a hearing on October 16, Marriott's community order means he must "comply with any instructions of the responsible officer to participate in any activity as required to a maximum of 20 days" during the next 12 months.

He must also remain at his home address between 8pm and 6am daily until November 26, 2024. His overnight curfew will be monitored by an electronic tag.

The defendant will be deprived of his mobile phone and forfeit £360 cash seized under the Misuse of Drugs Act which will be donated to local charity Northamptonshire Community Foundation. He was also ordered to pay a £114 surcharge to fund victim services.