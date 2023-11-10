Commissioner grants help to divert young people away from crime and into the recording studio

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Springs Family Centre, based in Spring Boroughs, Northampton, has been a hub of community spirit over the last 15 years, and has offered a ‘safe haven’ for young people to come and express themselves through sport, music and the arts.

This has helped divert many of these young people away from criminal behaviour, and now with extra funding courtesy of the PFCC, they are set to expand their offering to young people in the neighbourhood.

Already boasting a recording studio within the hub at Tower Street, the £9,900 funding from the Commissioner will help them add DJ equipment to the studio, as well as offering training courses through the NCFE.

Dimz Malatji shows Commissioner Stephen Mold the recording studio at the Springs Family Centre

Clive Ireson, the Development Manager at the Springs Family Centre, said: “The aim is to bring young people in who may be at risk of involvement with knife crime or other criminal activity.

“We like to think we’ve created something of a safe haven for young people in the evenings as we’re able to offer youth club and sporting activities, and the recording studio is helping to trigger their creative side using music and the arts.”

Dimz Malatji is the Recording Studio Manager, and helps young people when they enter the studio, encouraging them to express their views and mentor them in making the right life choices.

He said: “Thanks to this funding from the Commissioner, we will be able to expand and invest in DJ equipment, and we know this kind of music is very popular with young people. We’ll be able to offer training and music courses that give them qualifications, and we hope we can help them into university or employment and show them that there is a career path in this.”

Development Manager Clive Ireson welcomed Commissioner Stephen Mold to the Springs Family Centre

The Springs Family Centre is one of 13 initiatives that between them have been given more than £50,000 since April as part of the Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner’s Grant Scheme.

Northamptonshire’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Stephen Mold, said: “I am always pleased to see applications from organisations that are youth-based and offer facilities and activities that steer young people away from crime and get them more involved in the community.

“Very often these organisations are at the heart of their local area and will have a good understanding of how best they can support young people in their neighbourhood.

“It was fantastic to visit the Springs Family Centre and see first-hand the amazing work it is doing in helping young people in their local community.”

The Commissioner will also be joining the Springs Family Centre at a parliamentary briefing into knife crime and youth violence at the House of Commons on November 16 – where the centre will discuss the positive influence it has had in diverting young people away from crime.

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Grants are available for any non-profit organisation within the county to help support the delivery of projects that link with the priorities set out in the Commissioner’s Police, Fire and Crime Plan.