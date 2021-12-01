Cocaine worth £78MILLION seized in Northampton's biggest ever drugs haul

Police have seized cocaine worth an estimated £78million during the biggest Class A drugs find EVER in Northampton.

Officers believe the 780kg of narcotics discovered in Brackmills was destined to wind up in the hands of dealers across the region.

Four people — three men and a woman — arrested in connection with the investigation have been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Forensic teams examine the 780kg of cocaine found in Northampton's biggest ever Class A drugs haul

Detective Superintendent Emma James, said: “This is the biggest seizure of Class A drugs by Northamptonshire Police.

"This was a large-scale transportation of Class A drugs and our investigation will be looking at who was responsible for bringing it into Northamptonshire and what their plans were for distributing it.”

The huge haul was found after officers answered what appeared to be routine call about someone breaking into a truck delivering to a depot on the industrial estate on Friday (November 26).

But officers who arrived discovered a number holdalls stuffed with blocks of cocaine.

Police found cocaine worth £78million stuffed into 18 bags

Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras were used to later trace a dumped van which contained more bags full of drugs.

In total, 18 holdalls were recovered with an estimated street value totalling a whopping £78million.

An investigation has been launched to establish where the cocaine came from and who was transporting it.

Detective Superintendent Emma James, added: “In total we’ve recovered 780kg of cocaine which, following forensic analysis, has been moved out of the county.

“Tackling serious organised crime is a matter of priority for us in Northamptonshire.

“People may think that buying cocaine for a night out isn’t an issue, but the organised crime gangs involved in distributing Class A drugs are often also responsible for other forms of criminality, such as modern slavery and the coercion of vulnerable people to house and deal drugs, violence and firearms offences.