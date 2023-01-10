Co-op staff in Northampton threatened with knife as cash stolen
The incident happened early on Sunday morning
Staff working at a Co-op in Northampton were threatened with a knife as a man stole cash.
The incident happened at the Co-op in Olden Road, Rectory Farm on Sunday (January 8), between 6.55am and 7.05am, when a man entered the store, threatened staff with a knife, and stole cash.
Northamptonshire Police is now appealing for witnesses.
Anyone with information or dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell footage should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000013889.