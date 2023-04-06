News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hour ago All the major financial changes happening in April - full list
17 minutes ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in
22 minutes ago Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips announces she has given birth
24 minutes ago List shows top 10 burglary hotspots in the UK
42 minutes ago UK set to be hotter than Monaco during Easter weekend
51 minutes ago How is Tesco Clubcard changing? What to be aware of

Co-op cashier in Northamptonshire town threatened with knife as man demanded cash

The man wore a coat over his head to obscure CCTV

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 6th Apr 2023, 10:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 10:02 BST

A Co-op cashier in a Northamptonshire town was threatened with a knife as a man demanded cash.

The incident happened at around 2.40pm on Tuesday (April 4) in High Street, Brackley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A man entered and approached the tills, threatening the cashier with a knife while demanding money.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.Police are now appealing for witnesses.
Police are now appealing for witnesses.
Most Popular

“The man was handed cash before he left the store, turning right into Church Lane and leaving the area.

“The man kept a khaki-coloured coat over his head to obscure his face from CCTV cameras.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The suspect is described as a white man, who wore a grey sweatshirt, blue jeans, black Nike trainers with a white tick, and the khaki jacket.

“Shortly before the robbery the man was seen sitting opposite the store, with his jacket over his head, having approached from the town park.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000203237.