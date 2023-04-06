Co-op cashier in Northamptonshire town threatened with knife as man demanded cash

A Co-op cashier in a Northamptonshire town was threatened with a knife as a man demanded cash.

The incident happened at around 2.40pm on Tuesday (April 4) in High Street, Brackley.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A man entered and approached the tills, threatening the cashier with a knife while demanding money.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

“The man was handed cash before he left the store, turning right into Church Lane and leaving the area.

“The man kept a khaki-coloured coat over his head to obscure his face from CCTV cameras.

“The suspect is described as a white man, who wore a grey sweatshirt, blue jeans, black Nike trainers with a white tick, and the khaki jacket.

“Shortly before the robbery the man was seen sitting opposite the store, with his jacket over his head, having approached from the town park.”