A closure order on a Northamptonshire council house, which is known for drug dealing and anti-social behaviour, has been extended.

In December 2023, Northamptonshire Police and West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) Anti-Social Behaviour obtained a three-month closure order to board up a “problem” property in Caernarvon Close, Towcester.

That order expired on March 7, this year, however officers worked with WNC and Grand Union Housing to apply for an extension until May 21, 2024. This was granted on February 22 at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.

The council-owned house in Towcester will now be boarded up until at least May 2024.

The order means that the only people allowed to enter the property during this time are the emergency services and Grand Union Housing staff. Anyone else who goes inside will be committing a criminal offence and can be arrested.

PC Jim King, of Towcester Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We’re really pleased to see this extension order granted, as our priority has been to prevent any recurrence of the disorder that was previously associated with this address.

“We know how much the local community was affected by this criminality and ASB and it’s great to know that will continue to be prevented by this order.”

The original order was put in place due to reports from residents that highlighted the property was being used for the supply and use of illegal drugs and attracting persistent anti-social behaviour (ASB), causing alarm and distress to people in the area, according to police.

Councillor David Smith, Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Engagement, and Regulatory Services at WNC, said: “I am pleased this extension order has been granted as a result of a partnership effort.

“Anti-social behaviour can have a devastating impact on the lives of victims and as a council we are committed to tackling the growing challenges around this crime.

“This closure order demonstrates that we are passionate about listening to residents and creating safer communities, and I strongly urge any victims of anti-social behaviour to report it immediately and not suffer in silence.”