A closure order has been issued for a property in a Northamptonshire village after reports of drug dealing and anti-social behaviour.

The three-month order follows numerous complaints from local residents about a range of disruptive activities linked to the address in Grasscroft, Long Buckby.

Reports from residents surrounding the house included repeated drug dealing, drug use and anti-social behaviour.

This month (August 5), the Daventry Neighbourhood Policing Team, alongside their partners at West Northamptonshire Council and Future Housing Group, successfully obtained a closure order to shut down the property.

A property in Long Buckby has been issued with a closure order after concerns around drug dealing and anti social behaviour.

The property has now been secured and boarded to prevent entry and any unauthorised person who enters the address will be committing a criminal offence.

Sergeant Joshua Ellard, of the Daventry Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “First of all, I’d like to thank the local community for the information they provided which helped us secure this closure order.

“Community intelligence is invaluable and I hope this result reassures local residents that we will not only listen to their concerns but act on them as well.

“Everyone should feel safe and be able to relax in their own homes, and anything that threatens this basic right is unacceptable and we will do everything we can to take action.”

Closure orders last for a period of three months and can be extended further if necessary.

Anti-social behaviour can be reported to Northamptonshire Police on 101 or online at www.northants.police.uk/RO. In an emergency, where a crime is in progress or life is at risk, always call 999.