Closure order for Rushden flat following complaints of anti-social behaviour and drug dealing

Police have obtained a closure order on a property in Rushden following complaints from the local community regarding incidents at the address.

The order, executed under Section 76/77 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, was imposed on Flat 19, Risdene Court, in the centre of Rushden on Thursday, May 27.

Northampton Magistrates’ Court granted the order following repeated complaints to the East Northamptonshire Neighbourhood Policing Team and Longhurst Group about both anti-social behaviour and drug dealing activities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have secured a closure order for this Rushden flat

Complaints centred around the concerns of both the supply of drugs and their use in public areas as well as the anti-social behaviour associated with such activities, which had caused distress and alarm to other residents.

Led by PC Steven Clark, the neighbourhood policing team has worked alongside housing colleagues from the Longhurst Group to prepare the evidence required to put the case before the magistrates.

Following the success of the court application, the locks have been changed and the premises will now be closed for three months, prohibiting the tenant or any visitors from entering the address.

East Northants Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant, Leigh Françoise Goodwin, said: “I hope this shows that we do take complaints of anti-social behaviour and drug supply seriously and will take action with partners whenever possible to jointly tackle those people responsible.

“I also hope it sends a very clear message to those who want to deal drugs, cause anti-social behaviour or make other residents feel intimidated in their own homes - this type of behaviour will not be tolerated.

“I would urge anyone who has concerns about anti-social behaviour to contact us on 101 or call their local council to report incidents.

"We need as much information as possible to be able to take action and help to tackle the issue.”

A warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act was executed at the address at the end of April.