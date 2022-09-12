Class A drug dealer from Northampton avoids prison after £5,980 of heroin and cocaine found in his possession

A Northampton man has been given a two year suspended prison sentence after police seized a large quantity of heroin and cocaine from his home in addition to over £6,000 in cash.

Salman Uddin, aged 22, of Vienne Close, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Monday, September 12 after pleading guilty to two counts of supplying Class A drugs, two counts of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply, one count of possessing Class B drugs and one count of acquiring criminal property.

The court heard that - on November 25, 2020 at around 2.34pm - police witnessed Uddin on a bike supplying drugs to a woman before attempting to evade officers by discarding a package he was carrying.

Salman Uddin, aged 22, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Monday, September 12.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Naeem Valli, prosecuting, said police found two mobile phones, cash and a quantity of cannabis on his person; the discarded package contained 50 wraps of heroin and 86 wraps of crack cocaine.

The court heard that police then conducted a search of his home and uncovered a large quantity of Class A drugs of an even higher purity in his bedroom along with more cash, other drug paraphernalia, two hunting knives and receipts showing the purchase of high value designer clothes.

Mr Valli said that the total value of drugs seized from Uddin amounted to £5,980. Drugs seized included 18.35g of heroin and 37.55g of crack cocaine and cash seized from Uddin totaled £6,234.18.

The court heard that one of Uddin’s mobile phones, which was sent for analysis, showed that he sent out drugs marketing messages and received texts from people requesting Class A drugs.

Mr Valli told the court that Uddin went on to give police a no comment interview and he had no previous convictions at the time of committing the offence.

William Forber-Heyward, in mitigation, said: “He has been very open and candid with probation officers.

“He admitted he got in with the wrong crowd. He had a supportive and stable upbringing with family and said they were disappointed to learn he had become involved with drugs.”

The defence barrister described Uddin as a young man with a “degree of immaturity.” He added that Uddin had not sought employment because this hearing had been hanging over his head for months.

The court heard that Uddin smoked cannabis to help him deal with stress and sold drugs in an attempt to pay off debt.

Mr Forber-Heyward said Uddin feels remorseful for his actions, has taken steps to rehabilitate himself and is no longer associated with the people who got him involved with dealing drugs.

His Honour Judge Mayo DL said Uddin ran a “relatively sophisticated enterprise” as he amassed a large amount of money and advertised the drugs with the use of two mobile phones.

He, however, acknowledged that Uddin was 20 years old at the time and admitted he “fell into the wrong hands.”

Judge Mayo said: “Since you have been on bail with conditions of curfew, I am astonished that you haven’t had work.

“There are people in this town crying out for employees to help them out in the entertainment industry and the business sector but I am not going to use that as a reason to lock you up.

“Locking you up would not be to the public benefit and certainly not for yours, even though you do deserve it.”

Uddin was sentenced to two years imprisonment, suspended for 18 months for all offences.