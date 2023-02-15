Christmas presents left on the doorstep of a Northampton house were stolen.

At around 10.45am on Christmas Day (December 25, 2022), a bag containing presents, which had been left on the doorstep at a residential address in High Street, Hardingstone, were stolen.

Police officers have now (February 15) said the man in the image may have information that could help their investigation.

Police want to speak to this man who they believe could assist with their investigation. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.