A further 37 drivers have been arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving, or dealt with in court, during a festive crackdown.

Northamptonshire Police launched its annual, month-long drink and drug driving campaign over the festive period on December 1.

As part of the crackdown those caught driving over the legal limit will be publicly named on the Northamptonshire Police website and social media, and in this newspaper. This is a hard-line approach the force has taken over recent years. During last year’s campaign, 97 road users were charged with driving while over the alcohol limit and 37 arrested for failing a roadside drug test. This compared to 99 and 18 respectively for the same period in 2022.

Since the campaign started on Sunday (December 1) officers have arrested 86 drivers. Of those, 66 were on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit for alcohol, 19 while unfit through drugs and one on suspicion of drink and drug driving.

Latest names of those charged with drink or drug driving and those arrested on suspicion of the offence

Sunday, December 15:

Barbara Kluczniok, aged 46, of Russell Street, Kettering, was charged with driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit. She will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 7.

Veaceslav Stepco, aged 39, of Buckfast Square, Corby, was charged with driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 7.

A 26-year-old man from Wellingborough was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit and driving while unfit through drugs. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 37-year-old man from Daventry, was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Monday, December 16:

Adeola Olusegun Olapo, aged 42, of Gomer Street, Walsall, was charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 7.

A 36-year-old man from Northampton, was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 32-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Wednesday, December 18:

A 38-year-old man from Milton Keynes, was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 66-year-old woman from Daventry was charged with driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit. She will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 9.

Thursday, December 19:

A 49-year-old man from Kettering was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 35-year-old man from Northampton, was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Friday, December 20:

Jordan Henry, aged 26, of Kestrel Drive, Thrapston, was charged with driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 9.

A 54-year-old man from Northampton, was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Angela O’Donnell, aged 46, of Church Lane, Glaston in Rutland, was charged with driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit. She will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 10.

Jacqueline O’Rouke, aged 39, of Gilchrist Avenue, Corby, was charged with driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit. She will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 10.

Andrei Samurai, aged 32, of Nene Walk, Daventry, was charged with driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 10.

Grant Bishop, aged 53, of Woodcroft Way, Kettering, was charged with driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 10.

A 27-year-old man from Corby was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Dorin Vasile, aged 50, of Gamston Walk, Corby, was charged with driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 10.

Takwana Phiri, aged 27, of St Austell Way, Swindon, was charged with driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 10.

Saturday, December 21:

Ugonna Anthony Dozie, aged 33, of Holyrood Walk, Corby, was charged with driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 10.

Dillion O’Connell, aged 31, of Wollaston Road, Hinwick, was charged with being in charge of a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 10.

Paul David Jones, aged 53, of Castle Court, Rushden, was charged with driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 10.

Ian Stuart Manning, aged 61, of Lomond Drive, Kettering, was charged with driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 10.

A 32-year-old man from Wellingborough was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 24-year-old man from Northampton was charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 20.

Josh Kenrick, aged 22, of Weekley Glebe Road, Kettering, was charged with driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 10.

Sunday, December 22:

A 25-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Vitalie Ciorba, aged 41, of Collmead Court, Northampton, was charged with driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 10.

Biniam Esak, aged 29, of Lavender Road, Leicester, was charged with driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 10.

A 28-year-old man from Kettering, was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Raumbdezai Mwenye, aged 40, of Far Wallis Road, Bedford, was charged with driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 10.

A 30-year-old man from Northampton, was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 32-year-old man from Luton was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Stefan Nemtanu, aged 31, of Osmund Drive, Northampton was charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 13.

Court results

A 31-year-old man pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit, when he appeared Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 16. Ion Goreanua, of Snowbell Square, Northampton, was disqualified from driving for 18 months, handed a £500 fine as well as ordered to pay £85 court costs and £200 victim surcharge. Goreanua, who provided an evidential reading of 66 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, was arrested after his Mercedes AMG Class car he was driving was witnessed wheel spinning in Bridge Street, Northampton, shortly after 4am on Sunday, December 15.

A 41-year-old man pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit, when he appeared Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, December 17. Philip Gobvu, of Windsor Road, Wellingborough, was charged after he provided an evidential reading of 72 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath following his arrest on Sunday, December 15. His case was adjourned for pre-sentencing reports and released on unconditional bail. He was also issued with an interim driving disqualification until Thursday, February 13, when he will be sentenced at the same court.