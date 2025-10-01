Children’s nursery in Northampton DELIBERATELY SET ON FIRE, say investigators – and forced to close today
Busy Bees Nursery in Kettering Road, Spinney Hill, was deliberately set alight on Tuesday September 30, according to Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS).
A NFRS spokeswoman said firefighters were called to the scene at around 9pm.
The spokeswoman said: “A crew from Moulton used hose-reel jets to extinguish the fire and used thermal imaging cameras to monitor temperatures and ensure the building was safe.
“After an initial investigation the fire was believed to have been started deliberately.
“The scene was handed over to Northamptonshire Police, who have remained at the site overnight.
“A joint investigation into the cause of the fire is due to take place today.”
The nursery is closed today. Busy Bees has been contacted for comment.
Northamptonshire Police has also been contacted for comment.