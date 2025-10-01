A children’s nursery on a busy Northampton street was deliberately set on fire, say investigators.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Busy Bees Nursery in Kettering Road, Spinney Hill, was deliberately set alight on Tuesday September 30, according to Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS).

A NFRS spokeswoman said firefighters were called to the scene at around 9pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokeswoman said: “A crew from Moulton used hose-reel jets to extinguish the fire and used thermal imaging cameras to monitor temperatures and ensure the building was safe.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called shortly before 9pm on Tuesday September 30 to reports of a fire at the nursery in Kettering Road in Northampton.

“After an initial investigation the fire was believed to have been started deliberately.

“The scene was handed over to Northamptonshire Police, who have remained at the site overnight.

“A joint investigation into the cause of the fire is due to take place today.”

The nursery is closed today. Busy Bees has been contacted for comment.

Northamptonshire Police has also been contacted for comment.