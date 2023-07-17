A Northampton man has been sent to prison for 16 years and four months for raping a child.

The offending of 32-year-old Aaron Oxlade came to light after the victim told her mother, Northampton Crown Court heard on Monday, July 17.

Oxlade, formerly of Spenfield Court, answered “no comment” to all questions put to him by police but did make a number of “significant comments” about the sentence he might get, the court heard.

Aaron Oxlade, aged 32, was sentenced for raping a child at Northampton Crown Court on Monday, July 17.

Pamela Brain, in mitigation, described Oxlade as a “timid character” who has found prison a “very difficult place to be” since his remand. She said that Oxlade is “very keen” to cooperate with whatever is on offer during his sentence of imprisonment.

Oxlade’s mother, father and other relatives attended the sentencing hearing at Northampton Crown Court.

Ms Brain, speaking of Oxlade’s mother, said: “She was absolutely shocked and horrified by all of this but, obviously, he is her son so she supports him.”

His Honour Judge David Herbert KC, sentencing the defendant, said: “You should be thoroughly ashamed of what you have done. It has become clear to me that is not so.”

Oxlade, after pleading guilty, was sentenced to 11 years and four months in prison with a five-year extended licence period. This totals 16 years and four months in prison.