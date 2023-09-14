'Child exploitation is happening in Northamptonshire': Authorities launch short film to raise awareness

A new short film has been created to raise awareness of child exploitation in Northamptonshire.

A new short film has been created by authorities in Northamptonshire to raise awareness of child exploitation as cases of the issue are on the rise across the county.

‘I’m Being Exploited’ launched on Thursday (September 14) by the Northamptonshire Safeguarding Children Partnership (NSCP) and produced in conjunction with Northamptonshire Police and partners across the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new film seeks to help parents and other trusted adults spot the signs of a problem and highlight the crucial part they can play by taking appropriate action. The team behind the film wants to portray the message that “every one of us can potentially make a difference to the safety of a child by knowing the signs to look out for”.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jenny Coles, chair of the NSCP said: “Across the UK the issue of child exploitation is considered to be a growing child protection concern - it’s important that we highlight this to parents so they can be on the look-out for the signs, some of which are shown in the film.

“We need to work together across the partnership and with parents, to put an end to this type of abuse. It is important to understand that young people who are caught up in this type of activity often do not see themselves as victims, as those who are exploiting them make them feel important, respected and looked after.

“Most children are safe and won’t be criminally or sexually exploited but we can’t ignore that child exploitation is happening here in Northamptonshire and is increasing. This new film gives us the opportunity to raise awareness to parents that this could happen to their child, to think about the signs, and to know that help is available.”

What is child exploitation?

Child exploitation is when a child or young person is targeted by an individual or criminal gang and manipulated or coerced into committing crimes or sexual acts.

Child exploitation can involve bribery, intimidation, violence and/or threats. The child does not need to have met whoever is exploiting them - children can be exploited via the internet or using mobile phones. They can also be targeted on social media platforms and gaming forums.

People who exploit children use the fact that they have power over children, because of an age difference or some other factor like gender, intelligence, strength, status or wealth. A child may have been exploited even if it looks as if they have been a willing participant.

Children don’t always speak up when they are in trouble but there are often some clear signs that could indicate they are being criminally or sexually exploited.

Evidence shows children are more likely to open up to an adult they have an existing and trusting relationship with. This can include parents, grandparents and extended family members, teachers or other school staff, sports or leisure coaches and community leaders.

Signs of child exploitation

Changes in ‘normal’ behaviour

Increased messages or calls,

Having new belongings or money that can’t be accounted for

Being away from home more and being in places they wouldn’t usually be

Spending time with older people

Committing Anti-social behaviour/low level crime

Changes in emotional wellbeing

Unexplained injuries

New and expensive possessions

Deterioration in school performance or going missing from school

Having more than one phone

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Jen Castle, the Northamptonshire Police lead for Child Safeguarding said: “The police and our partners in the NSCP want to do all we can to help children and young people escape exploitation. Any child can be targeted for exploitation, whoever they are, wherever they live. In towns, villages and on social media.

“Exploiters are manipulators. They groom children and young people, make them feel special, befriend them, and gain their trust, sometimes buying them gifts or treats. Often the children themselves don’t realise they are a victim of exploitation until they are in too deep, or they may feel ashamed, embarrassed, or too afraid to tell anyone what’s happening. They may feel things have spiralled out of control, or they could have drug debts, or threatened with violence, keeping them bonded to their abuser. We want to safeguard them and lead them towards getting help and support.

“We want to encourage parents and others to watch the film and consider if a child’s change in behaviour could be due to adults criminally or sexually exploiting them. If something doesn’t feel right, it might not be. If any parents are concerned that their child is being exploited please report your concerns.”

The ‘I’m Being Exploited’ video will be posted on social and digital media channels, and through NSCP and partner websites. The film will also be shared with professionals, and with schools and colleges in the county, and an education pack is being developed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, Northamptonshire Police will host a child exploitation Facebook live Q&A session aimed at parents on September 20 at 7pm. Details will be shared nearer the date.