Child exploitation hub launched as cases on the rise in Northamptonshire

Key partners across Northamptonshire joined together today (Thursday) to launch a countywide child exploitation hub, focused on better protecting vulnerable children and being hyper-vigilant to signs of exploitation.

Nationally, the UK has seen a 400 per cent increase in incidents of child exploitation between 2013 and 2022.

Regionally, in Northamptonshire, cases are also on the rise.

The new child exploitation centre, located at the Criminal Justice Centre on Northampton’s Brackmills industrial estate, will house police officers, social workers, youth workers, early intervention practitioners and health professionals who all specialise in safeguarding children and young people.

Laura Isherwood, Northamptonshire Children's Trust, and Detective Inspector Andy Blaize, Northamptonshire Police, at the hub launch. Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRS

Laura Isherwood, manager of the social care team at the Northamptonshire Children’s Trust, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “Our centre principle is that we take a child-first approach to tackling this and we see vulnerability and victims as children first.

“Children that are exploited, at the base of it, it’s physical, sexual or emotional harm and that’s how we need to see it above all. It may not be that obvious and changes in behaviours may be played down as typical teenage behaviours.

“It’s tempting for children to sort of walk into the arms of exploiters. It then becomes really difficult for them to navigate their way out of that.

“For children to speak about it and say what’s happening is really hard because if it’s giving them money or gifts they’re going to find it really hard to see that exploitation.

The Criminal Justice Centre, Brackmills Industrial Estate, will act as the headquarters for the new Child Exploitation Hub. Credit: Google Maps

"Sometimes what they’re getting from it is more of a temptation and could feel like it’s an easy sacrifice to suffer some of that harm.”

Child exploitation is a type of abuse that can take the form of grooming young people by giving them gifts, money or affection, or using violence and intimidation to force a child into something they don’t want to do.

Usually, this is in exchange for carrying out criminal activity or performing sexual activities.

Ms Isherwood continued: “What we can do through our engagements and working with children better is understand what that lived experience is like and what we can do to support them.

The launch took place in the Northamptonshire Police Headquarters at Wootton Hall, Northampton. Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRS

“There’s so much we can be doing before it gets to that. Prevention is key, early help is key, exploitation doesn’t need to happen, serious violence doesn’t need to happen. It’s addressing those root causes.”

The hub will bring together key resources from Northamptonshire Police, the NHS Integrated Care Board, the Children’s Trust and the Safeguarding Children Partnership.

According to partners, 143 child victims of exploitation were identified in the county in the past two years.

An Office for National Statistics (ONS) report published in July last year put child exploitation cases in Northamptonshire at a rate of 31.3 per 100,000 population, higher than the national rate of 30.

Posters raising awareness and sharing typical signs of child exploitation. Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRS

Detective Inspector Andy Blaize of Northamptonshire Police said: “If we find and arrest a young child with drugs that’s an exploited child - they’re not the head of that operation, they haven’t started that operation.

“We see with county lines that that is a business model that is solely worked on exploiting children. So, the perpetrator isn’t holding the drugs, they’re often not holding the phone line for those drugs and they’re not taking all the risks.

“The child is a dispensable part of that business model. We investigate that incident to identify the exploiter and we don’t just stop at arresting the child.

“We can safely say that figures have increased in this. Some of it is down to awareness that causes people to come forward and report.

“If numbers increase with the creation of the hub that will be seen to me as we’re digging into it better. It’s just that we’re shining a light on it.”

If you are worried that a child is being exploited report your concerns to police on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also contact NSPCC 0808 800 5000.

For more information visit: www.northants.police.uk/ce