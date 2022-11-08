Cheeky thieves fill victim's pillowcases with stolen jewellery during Northampton break-in
Police appeal for witnesses from November 5 burglary
Cheeky thieves pinched pillowcases to carry jewellery after breaking-in through a patio door in Northampton between 10am and 8.45pm on Saturday (November 5).
Police are asking locals in Hilberry Rise, Rectory Farm, to check their security and doorbell cameras for footage which could help and also appealing for witnesses who may have seen anyone carrying two white and light-blue pillowcases to call 101 using incident number: 22000648319 or email video to [email protected]