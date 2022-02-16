Cheeky thief solves problem of being caught on camera during Northamptonshire village break-in .. STEAL the camera
Detectives want to speak to man they believe may have information about the burglary
A cheeky thief thought he had come up with a bright idea to avoid being spotted by a doorbell camera while breaking into a house ... by STEALING the doorbell.
But the plan was foiled by more security cameras inside the property in Station Road, Long Buckby.
Detectives have now released an image of a man they believe may have information about the burglary on January 28.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Between 11.15am and noon, a DeWalt 54v table saw, a pin gun and a Ring doorbell were all stolen during a break-in.
"Officers believe the man in this image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch."
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 using incident number 22000055592 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111