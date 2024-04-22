Chain ‘snatched from neck’ of man during argument in Northampton pub
Northamptonshire Police are investigating after a piece of jewellery was stolen during an argument in a pub on the Welly Road.
Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed an argument inside the Crown & Cushion in Wellingborough Road, Northampton, between 10.30pm and 10.45pm on Friday, March 29.
During the row one man snatched a chain from the neck of another man before walking off, according to police.
The offender is described as a dual heritage man and was wearing beige-coloured trousers, a dark coloured jacket, white trainers, and a white cap.
Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 24000230610.