Northamptonshire Police are investigating after a piece of jewellery was stolen during an argument in a pub on the Welly Road.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed an argument inside the Crown & Cushion in Wellingborough Road, Northampton, between 10.30pm and 10.45pm on Friday, March 29.

During the row one man snatched a chain from the neck of another man before walking off, according to police.

The offender is described as a dual heritage man and was wearing beige-coloured trousers, a dark coloured jacket, white trainers, and a white cap.