CCTV: Waitrose staff threatened during shoplifting incident in Northampton

Police officers have released an image of a man they wish to speak to after an incident of shoplifting at the Waitrose in Harborough Road, Northampton.

The incident happened on Friday, May 3, between 7pm and 7.10pm, when a man attempted to exit the store without paying and threatened to hit a staff member who tried to intervene.

The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

