CCTV: Waitrose staff threatened during shoplifting incident in Northampton
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police officers have released an image of a man they wish to speak to after an incident of shoplifting at the Waitrose in Harborough Road, Northampton.
The incident happened on Friday, May 3, between 7pm and 7.10pm, when a man attempted to exit the store without paying and threatened to hit a staff member who tried to intervene.
The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
Please quote incident number 24000259459 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.