CCTV: Staff at Abington Street opticians 'distracted' by men who left without paying for designer glasses worth £4,600

Published 18th Aug 2025, 12:52 BST
Officers believe the men in the images may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch.
Do you recognise these men? Officers investigating a theft from an optician shop in Abington Street in Northampton town centre are appealing for help to identify them.

Between 4.10pm and 5pm on Thursday, July 24, two men entered the shop and distracted a member of staff before leaving without paying for three pairs of designer glasses valued at a total of £4,600.

A spokesperson for Northants Police said: “Officers believe the men in the images may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch.”

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

Please quote incident number 25000435667 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

