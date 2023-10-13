News you can trust since 1931
CCTV released of women police want to speak to after theft at The Range in Northampton

Call police on 101 if you recognise them
Carly Odell
Carly Odell
Published 13th Oct 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 09:00 BST
CCTV images have been released of women police want to speak to after a theft at The Range in Northampton.

The incident happened between 2.55pm and 3.20pm on September 11, at the homeware shop on St James Retail Park.

Officers believe the women in the images may have information which could assist with their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000565676.