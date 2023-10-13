CCTV released of women police want to speak to after theft at The Range in Northampton
Call police on 101 if you recognise them
CCTV images have been released of women police want to speak to after a theft at The Range in Northampton.
The incident happened between 2.55pm and 3.20pm on September 11, at the homeware shop on St James Retail Park.
Officers believe the women in the images may have information which could assist with their investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000565676.