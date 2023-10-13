CCTV released of women police want to speak to after theft at The Range in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

CCTV images have been released of women police want to speak to after a theft at The Range in Northampton.

The incident happened between 2.55pm and 3.20pm on September 11, at the homeware shop on St James Retail Park.

Officers believe the women in the images may have information which could assist with their investigation.

Officers believe the women in the images may have information which could assist with their investigation.