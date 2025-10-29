CCTV released as Northampton Aldi staff left with facial injuries after challenging potential shoplifters

Police would like to speak to the man in the image.

A CCTV image has been released by police after Northampton Aldi staff were left with facial injuries after challenging potential shoplifters.

The incident happened between 6pm and 6.45pm on Wednesday September 24 at the Aldi store in Sywell Road, Overstone.

Police say three males were challenged as they went to leave the store, which resulted in two members of staff sustaining facial injuries and the males leaving the store without paying for items.

Officers believe the man in the image – released on Wednesday October 29 - may have information which could assist them and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000563244.