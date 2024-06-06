Police would like to speak to this man.

A CCTV image has been released of a man police would like to speak to regarding an assault in a Northampton supermarket.

The incident happened in Waitrose, Harborough Road between 6.15am and 9.15am on Saturday, May 11.

Police say a customer approached a member of staff and after a brief conversation grabbed her around the waist with both hands before walking off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation.