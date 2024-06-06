CCTV released after Waitrose worker assaulted in Northampton store
A CCTV image has been released of a man police would like to speak to regarding an assault in a Northampton supermarket.
The incident happened in Waitrose, Harborough Road between 6.15am and 9.15am on Saturday, May 11.
Police say a customer approached a member of staff and after a brief conversation grabbed her around the waist with both hands before walking off.
Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000275934.