CCTV released after two men steal items from Northamptonshire village Co-op store
Police want to speak to two men after items were stolen from a Northamptonshire village Co-op store.
The incident happened in High Street, Middleton Cheney, at about 4.25pm on April 22.
Police say two people entered the Co-op and concealed items in their jackets before walking out of the shop without attempting to offer payment.
Now police want to speak to the two men pictured.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000234756.