CCTV released after two men steal items from Northamptonshire village Co-op store

Police would like to speak to these two men.

Police want to speak to two men after items were stolen from a Northamptonshire village Co-op store.

The incident happened in High Street, Middleton Cheney, at about 4.25pm on April 22.

Police say two people entered the Co-op and concealed items in their jackets before walking out of the shop without attempting to offer payment.

Now police want to speak to the two men pictured.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...