CCTV released after sweets stolen from Morrisons Daily in Northampton
Police want to identify the man pictured
CCTV images have been released by police after sweets were stolen from a Morrisons Daily store in Northampton.
The shoplifting incident happened at the store in Whitehills Crescent on Wednesday, September 6, at about 8.45pm.
Police say confectionary was stolen and they now wish to identify the man in the pictures, as they believe he could help with the investigation.
The man in the images, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000555490.