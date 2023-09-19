News you can trust since 1931
CCTV released after sweets stolen from Morrisons Daily in Northampton

Police want to identify the man pictured
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 19th Sep 2023, 10:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 10:26 BST
Police believe this man could help with their investigation after sweets were stolen from a Morrisons Daily store in Northampton.
Police believe this man could help with their investigation after sweets were stolen from a Morrisons Daily store in Northampton.

CCTV images have been released by police after sweets were stolen from a Morrisons Daily store in Northampton.

The shoplifting incident happened at the store in Whitehills Crescent on Wednesday, September 6, at about 8.45pm.

Police say confectionary was stolen and they now wish to identify the man in the pictures, as they believe he could help with the investigation.

The man in the images, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000555490.