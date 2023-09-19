Police believe this man could help with their investigation after sweets were stolen from a Morrisons Daily store in Northampton.

CCTV images have been released by police after sweets were stolen from a Morrisons Daily store in Northampton.

The shoplifting incident happened at the store in Whitehills Crescent on Wednesday, September 6, at about 8.45pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police say confectionary was stolen and they now wish to identify the man in the pictures, as they believe he could help with the investigation.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...