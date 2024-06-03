CCTV released after sweets and chocolate stolen from The Range in Northampton
A CCTV image has been released after sweets and chocolate were stolen from The Range in Northampton.
The incident happened at St James’ Retail Park, Towcester Road on May 18 between 6.20pm and 6.30pm.
Police say a man entered the store and placed chocolate and confectionary in a rucksack, before leaving without paying.
Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist them.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000292167.