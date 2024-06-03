CCTV released after suspicious package posted in Northamptonshire village
A CCTV image has been released of a man police want to speak to after a suspicious package was posted in a Northamptonshire village.
The suspicious package, believed to be related to drugs supply, was posted in Yardley Gobion, however these are the only details police have released.
Officers say the man in the image may have information which could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000262734.