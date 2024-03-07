CCTV released after suspected theft and threat of violence at M&S in Northampton

Police want to speak to the man pictured.

A CCTV image has been released after a suspected incident of shoplifting and a threat of violence at M&S in Northampton.

The incident happened between 2pm and 2.30pm on February 9 at Marks and Spencer, Sixfields retail park, off Gambrel Road.

Police say a staff member challenged a man about suspected shoplifting and was threatened with violence in response.

Officers believe the man pictured may have information relevant to their investigation and are asking him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000082465.